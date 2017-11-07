Alaska House passes crime bill after extended debate

In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, people enter the Alaska state Capitol, in Juneau, Alaska, where lawmakers will meet for a special session on taxes and crime legislation. The special session begins Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska House has passed legislation aimed at addressing concerns about the sweeping criminal justice overhaul passed last year.

The 32-8 vote early Tuesday followed days of at-times intense debate on a bill that was prompted by public outcry over crime.

The Senate must now decide whether to agree to the extensive changes made by the House or go to a conference committee, where the two sides would try to hammer out a compromise.

Gov. Bill Walker said he looked forward to the Senate concurring.

The 2016 overhaul, based on recommendations from a special commission, stemmed from concerns about the state’s growing prison population and high rates of recidivism. Critics argued it was too soft on crime.

Crime so far has dominated the special session, which began Oct. 23.