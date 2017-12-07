Alaska jail’s dog companion program encourages good behavior
By Toben Shelby
|
Dec 7, 2017 @ 10:48 AM

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska jail’s program that provides well-behaved inmates with dog companions is off to a hot start.

KSRM-AM reported Wednesday that inmates at Spring Creek Correctional Center in Seward, Alaska, now have the opportunity to take in a dog if they meet certain criteria.

Marianna Miranda, the jail’s assistant superintendent, says she has more than 400 inmates – and all of them want a dog.

She says to qualify, inmates have to have a year with no disciplinary issues, demonstrate they are working on a pro-social path and be employed.

Miranda says the dogs are given to a primary handler and have two secondary handlers. They sleep in their primary inmate’s cell.

The program is funded by a fraction of the money that inmates make running a snack shack in the jail.

Related Content

Alaska village’s advanced microgrid drastica...
Interior Gas Utility recognizes old fuel spill at ...
Alaska lawmaker takes fight over conflicts to the ...
Another Alaska community puzzled by state’s ...
Jury finds man guilty of killing Alaska attorney i...
Nome officials identify woman killed in building f...
Comments