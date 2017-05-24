Alaska judge refuses to block recall vote

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska judge has refused to block a scheduled recall vote for three Homer City Council members who sponsored a resolution promoting inclusivity after President Donald Trump’s election.

In his ruling Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Erin Marston said the recall petitions were legally sufficient.

The council members had argued that there were insufficient grounds for a recall and sought to have the June 13 election stopped.

Marston’s decision can be appealed.

The recall effort is pegged to two resolutions, including one aimed at promoting inclusivity in Homer.

The exclusivity measure voted on, and defeated, in February, was softened from an earlier draft that made reference to Trump and was seen by some residents as unnecessary and in poor taste. The revised version did not mention Trump.