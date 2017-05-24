Alaska justices rule victim can sue state’s foster care

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Supreme Court has decided a woman who had been sexually abused by her foster brother in 2012 will be able to sue the state Office of Children’s Services.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2qbAA8H ) the Supreme Court published its opinion on the matter Friday. The woman had been turned away by a Superior Court judge in the past while attempting to pursue a civil case against the state’s foster care system.

The judge decided her lawsuit had not been filed in time under a law that sets a two-year maximum time limit for civil liability cases. But the five justices of the Supreme Court disagreed.

The case will go back to the same Superior Court judge, who will also need to consider other issues raised by the justices.