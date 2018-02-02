Alaska lawmaker accused of hitting woman is resigning

FILE - This Nov. 9, 2016, file photo shows state Rep. Zach Fansler during a House news conference in Anchorage, Alaska, after the 2016 general election. Alaska House leaders said Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, they had not heard from a freshman lawmaker accused of hitting a woman even though the House speaker called for the member's resignation Saturday. The office of House Rules Chair Gabrielle LeDoux asked that Democratic Rep. Zach Fansler of Bethel turn in his office keys, and Fansler's staff was reassigned to LeDoux's office, according to House majority coalition press secretary Mike Mason. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska lawmaker accused of hitting a woman during a night of drinking last month is resigning.

Rep. Zach Fansler’s resignation was announced on the House floor Friday.

Fansler, a Bethel Democrat, was under pressure to resign from House leaders for nearly a week, since the Juneau Empire reported that a woman had accused Fansler of hitting her shortly before the legislative session began.

House leaders had already reassigned Fansler’s staff and asked that he turn in his office keys.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon told reporters he had spoken with Fansler “at least a couple of times” this week and made clear the caucus continued to seek his resignation.

Edgmon says Fansler did good work as a legislator and it’s been a difficult issue for Fansler, the caucus and Fansler’s district.