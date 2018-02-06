Alaska lawmaker says he won’t seek re-election, cites health
By Toben Shelby
|
Feb 6, 2018 @ 11:35 AM
Alaska state Sen. Dennis Egan, foreground, is shown during the Senate floor session on the first day of a special legislative session, Monday, May 23, 2016, in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska state Sen. Dennis Egan says he won’t seek re-election, citing health concerns.

The 70-year-old Juneau Democrat made the announcement on KINY radio on Tuesday. He said he has multiple sclerosis.

Egan has served in the Senate since 2009 after he emerged as a candidate that both then-Gov. Sarah Palin and Senate Democrats could agree on after failed attempts to fill an open seat.

He replaced Kim Elton, who left the Senate for a job with the Obama administration.

Egan is the son of Alaska’s first state governor, William Egan, and is a former Juneau mayor.

He currently serves in the five-member Senate minority. The caucus’ leader, Sen. Berta Gardner of Anchorage, earlier announced that she also won’t seek re-election.

Related Content

Schroder sworn in as US attorney for Alaska
Zinke’s wife played key role in event, trave...
New trial ordered for man convicted in Coast Guard...
Man suffers exposure injuries in ordeal underneath...
2-vehicle crash on Park Highway kills 1 person, in...
Seward resident awarded piece of land on flood pla...
Comments