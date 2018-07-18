Alaska lawmaker seeks review of document leak
By Toben Shelby
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 1:11 PM
State Sen. Bert Stedman, a Sitka Republican, is shown at the start of the Alaska legislative session on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska lawmaker wants the state Department of Law to review whether the leaking of a confidential audit merits prosecution.

State Sen. Bert Stedman said it was discovered during an audit of the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority that its CEO, Mike Abbott, had released a copy of the preliminary audit to a reporter.

Stedman said preliminary audits are considered to be confidential documents. In a statement, the Sitka Republican says the confidentiality of audits in progress must be maintained.

Stedman chairs the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee. His vice-chair, Democratic Rep. Andy Josephson, says he supports Stedman’s position.

Misuse of confidential information is a misdemeanor.

Messages seeking comment were left for Abbott and the Mental Health Trust Authority, and the Department of Law.

