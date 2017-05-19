Alaska lawmakers approve REAL ID measure

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Legislature has passed a bill aimed at bringing the state into compliance with national proof-of-identity standards.

The House gave final approval Wednesday to legislation that allows the state to issue REAL ID-compliant licenses. Gov. Bill Walker intends to sign it.

Alaska in 2008 passed a law barring state agencies from spending money to help implement REAL ID. Some of the same concerns about privacy and federal overreach were raised during this session’s debate.

The House even passed a resolution urging the federal repeal of REAL ID.

The state has gotten compliance extensions.

But state officials said if lawmakers didn’t pass REAL ID legislation, Alaska risked having driver’s licenses rejected at military bases once the current extension expires June 6, and for air travel requiring federal screening in January.