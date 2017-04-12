Alaska lawmakers back program to protect marine resources

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska lawmakers are trying to save a program that seeks to protect and strengthen the nation’s coastal communities after President Donald Trump eliminated funding for the program in his budget proposal.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports (http://bit.ly/2o4Khjq) Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduced a resolution Tuesday supporting the Sea Grant program. It acknowledges the program plays a vital role in many communities across the country.

The Senate resolution comes after Alaska Rep. Don Young signed a letter of support for Sea Grant with members of the House.

Sea Grant helps fund research at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. It aims to track the economic vitality of the seafood industry and measure impacts of climate change.

Trump’s budget slashes funding for the program for the remainder of this year and next year.