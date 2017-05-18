Alaska lawmakers face special session on budget, fiscal fix

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska legislators are set to convene a special session called by Gov. Bill Walker to complete work on a budget and plan for addressing a multibillion-dollar state deficit.

Walker issued his call for a special session late Wednesday, after the House and Senate had ended a drawn-out regular session without reaching agreement on those and several other issues. The special session is scheduled to begin Thursday.

The agenda includes bills dealing with the budget, oil taxes and credits and the use of earnings from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund to help pay for government.

Proposals to increase motor fuel taxes and address opioid problems in Alaska also on the docket. Lawmakers also will be allowed to consider proposals to increase an existing tax or establish a new broad-based tax to raise revenue.