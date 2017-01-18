Alaska lawmakers pick speaker, Senate president

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – There are new leaders in both houses of the Alaska Legislature, with lawmakers selecting a new House speaker and Senate president.

But their names shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Democratic Rep. Bryce Edgmon and Republican Sen. Pete Kelly had previously been chosen for those posts by their respective caucuses. The full House and Senate had an opportunity to weigh in on Tuesday.

Edgmon was elected on a 39-1 vote, with Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla casting the lone vote against Edgmon. Kelly was elected without objection.

Edgmon says he is the first speaker of Alaska Native heritage. He also acknowledged Rep. Mike Chenault, who served as speaker for eight years, saying Chenault served in the post with distinction.

Kelly says it meant a lot to be recognized by his peers. He closed his brief comments by saying, “Let’s get to work.”