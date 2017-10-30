Alaska Legislature costs Alaska Permanent Fund millions

A sign meant to entice recipients of payouts from the state's Permanent Fund Dividend Division, also known as PFD, advertises a sale in Anchorage, Alaska, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Nearly every Alaskan will wake up $1,100 richer on Thursday, thanks to this year's payout from the state's oil wealth investment fund. The distribution from the Alaska Permanent Fund is essentially free money for residents, who already don't pay a state income tax or statewide sales tax. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Permanent Fund is worth $62 Billion, and it has paid a dividend to hundreds of thousands of Alaska residents each year since 1982.

But the Juneau Empire reports the Alaska Legislature this year flirted with the idea of yoking the Permanent Fund to the service of government.

Lawmakers, in an effort to avoid a government shutdown, even proposed having the Permanent Fund cover most state government expenses.

The Permanent Fund pulled billions of dollars out of investments to meet demands the Legislature might – but never did – make.

Instead of earning 12.5 percent interest from booming stock market investments, the Permanent Fund earned little on the billions it prepared.

It still is unclear how much money the Permanent Fund lost as a result.