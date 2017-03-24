Alaska man faces federal murder charges, death penalty

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted an Alaska man on murder charges in the deaths of two people last summer.

John Pearl Smith II could face the death penalty if convicted in federal court. The state of Alaska doesn’t have the death penalty.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced charges Thursday against Smith for the deaths last summer of Ben Gross and Crystal Denardi.

Schroder says Smith shot and killed Gross and Denardi and wounded another person in a robbery attempt. Their bodies were found in a burned home.

Autopsy results showed they had been shot before the fire started.

One of Smith’s appointed public defenders, Steve Wells of Anchorage, says they are reviewing their options to defend Smith to the “best of our ability.”