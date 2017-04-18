Alaska man found guilty of first-degree murder

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man has been found guilty of murder for the November 2015 killing of Steven McCaulley.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports (http://bit.ly/2px3f45 ) Steven Ridenour could face up to 99 years in prison for the first-degree murder charge he received Thursday.

Court records show he was also found guilty of attempted murder, first-degree assault and tampering with evidence.

According to the report, Ridenour and McCaulley were co-workers at a wilderness lodge on Shuyak Island.

District Attorney Stephen Wallace says on Nov. 12, 2015, Ridenour left the lodge on a mail plane after shooting McCaulley 11 times.

Ridenour says he was defending himself when he killed McCaulley.