Alaska man recuperates after being shot 3 times in Las Vegas

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man injured in the Las Vegas shooting is receiving care from a nurse at a hotel until he’s well enough to fly back to North Pole.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miners reports Rob McIntosh must stay in Las Vegas for up to two weeks after being released from a hospital Monday.

He was shot three times Oct. 1 while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival. A friend and other men carried him over a fence, and they sought shelter under the stage until the rampage ended.

The other men used their shirts to help apply compression to his wounds, and McIntosh even stuck a finger into one bullet hole to stanch the bleeding.

He says he’s very fortunate that he’s alive, and he feels “terrible for everyone else involved.”

The real estate agent and former girls basketball coach at North Pole High School will need continued care once he returns to the Fairbanks area.