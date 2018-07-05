Alaska marijuana tax collections reach another new high
By Toben Shelby
Jul 5, 2018 @ 11:13 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – State marijuana tax revenue has reached another new high in Alaska.

The state Department of Revenue reported collecting nearly $1.2 million in May. It is the fourth time this year that state tax collections topped $1 million.

Cultivation facilities pay the tax, which is imposed when marijuana is sold or transferred from a licensed grow facility to a retail marijuana shop or product manufacturing facility.

The department is taking public comment on proposed changes to the way the state taxes parts of the marijuana plant. The move is intended to address some enforcement and industry concerns.

Some in the industry have sought more extensive changes to the tax, which they see as too burdensome for growers. Such an overhaul would have to come from the Legislature.

