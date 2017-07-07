Alaska Native corporation protecting riverfront property
By Toben Shelby
|
Jul 7, 2017 @ 9:40 AM
By Frank K. from Anchorage, Alaska, USA - Lazily rafting on the Kenai River, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4330210

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Fishermen on Alaska’s Kenai River will have to keep an eye out for private property, as an Alaska Native corporation has stepped up its efforts to protect its riverfront lands.

The Peninsula Clarion (http://bit.ly/2swMAi8 ) reported Wednesday Cook Inlet Region Inc., which is a major land owner along the Kenai River, has erected signs, letting the public know where its privately owned property is and asking people not to use the undeveloped land to fish without a permit, which is available for free through the corporation.

Corporate Communications Director Jason Moore says staff members have noticed a lot of habitat damage on the properties, which make up about 7-8 percent of the riverfront property between the mouth and the border with the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.

