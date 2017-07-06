Alaska natives, non-natives gather to learn Tlingit language

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A group of Alaska natives and residents have been gathering to learn about the Tlingit language, which only about 100 people can currently speak fluently.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2sK8xhI ) the non-structured workshop studies the complicated sounds and structure of the Tlingit language.

The group studies a book that the Sealaska Heritage Institute recently published, called the “Beginning Tlingit Workbook.” The book was created as part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the language.

Fluent Tlingit speaker X-‘unei Lance Twitchell hopes the number of people who can speak the language increases to 5,000 within the next 30 years.

The group is gathering on Monday at the Juneau Public Library to teach different greetings and responses.