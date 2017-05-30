Alaska officials to consider zoning rules on historic homes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The city and borough of Juneau is considering relaxing zoning rules on historic homes.

KTOO-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2qmQXz8 ) Friday that Juneau and Douglas homeowners that want to remodel or rebuild historic homes are faced with zoning laws that complicate the process. That’s because many of the rules did not exist when the historic neighborhoods were built.

According to the report, efforts to adjust zoning laws came after the Planning Commission denied an Alaska couple’s already limited plans for remodeling or rebuilding their crumbling home.

Juneau officials have temporarily put in place an initiative that would allow the Planning Commission to have greater discretion to bend rules and take a more flexible approach on historic homes.