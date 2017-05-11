Alaska officials lower price for tied-up ferry

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – No buyers have taken on the $1.5 million price tag for state ferry Taku, so officials are lowering its price.

The Alaska Marine Highway System put the ship up for sale in March, but no one had responded by the Tuesday deadline.

CoastAlaska News reports (http://bit.ly/2r5hrC5 ) officials are lowering the price to a minimum $700,000 from its previous $1.5 million bid in hopes of making the 54-year-old vessel more attractive to potential buyers.

Taku, which has been docked since 2015, accommodates about 350 passengers and 50 vehicles. It has 40 staterooms, a cafeteria, observation lounges and a covered solarium.

The new deadline to bid on the ship is May 31.