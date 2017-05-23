Alaska officials seek subsistence anglers for king salmon

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Alaska officials are looking for subsistence anglers to help gather samples of king salmon.

KYUK-AM reported (http://bit.ly/2qS6hky ) Monday that anglers will receive $10 per sample.

Holly Carroll, who manages the king salmon run on the Yukon for the state Department of Fish and Game, says the program helps officials understand what effects fishing management has on harvest.

She says understanding these effects can help guide in-season and future decisions.

The subsistence program is in its fourth year. Training sessions on how to collect the samples are beginning this week in Lower Yukon villages.

Spearfish Research, a fisheries biology consulting company, will conduct the training and explain what makes a scale viable and how to deal with the samples.