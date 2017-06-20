Alaska officials work to reform solitary confinement system

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Department of Corrections and American Civil Liberties Union are working together to reform the Anchorage Correctional Complex’s solitary confinement practices.

Alaska Public Media reports (http://bit.ly/2rMcnGy ) the state department and nonprofit union last week brought a team of experts from New York University to tour the complex’s facilities and segregation units.

The experts developed suggestions to improve conditions for inmates and staff.

The complex, and Alaska as a whole, has a higher rate of inmates in solitary confinement than the nation’s average. Numbers from 2012 showed Alaska had 10 percent of its inmates in restricted housing while the national average was just 4 percent.

The state department has been working to decrease that number. Currently, 8 1/2 percent of Alaska inmates are in restricted housing.