Alaska oyster farmers back in business

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Several commercial Alaska oyster farmers are back in business after state testing showed their respective shellfish contained greater-than-allowed levels of naturally occurring toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning, a potentially fatal illness.

The Ketchikan Daily News (http://bit.ly/2tV8YCE ) reported Saturday all bivalve molluscan shellfish, which include oysters, mussels, clams, geoducks and scallops, can contain low and high levels of toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.

According to Shikat Bay Oysters Director of Operations Aby Twyman, having lost an estimated $25,000, the Alaska oyster farm reopened July 17, and like others, has been able to remain open after a six-week-long, state-mandated shutdown.

Twyman says her family has been running the business without incident until failed state testing for toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning in 2016 closed it for weeks.