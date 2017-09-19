Alaska to pay $2.5M to settle false claims in food program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Department of Justice says Alaska will pay $2.5 million to settle allegations of inaccurate reporting in the administration of a federal food assistance program.

The Justice Department says the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services made false claims in administering the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamps Program.

The Alaska Department of Law says the state relied on a contractor who advocated practices that may have led to inaccurate reporting.

The allegations focus on how Alaska calculated its quality control error rate.

Federal officials the contractor injected bias into the quality control process.

Alaska afterward received five performance bonuses that the Justice Department says it should not have received.

The Alaska settlement follows similar settlements with state agencies in Virginia and Wisconsin.