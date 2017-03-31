Alaska pays $3B a year to cover alcohol, drug costs

By Toben Shelby
|
Mar 31, 9:33 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A new report shows costs from alcohol and drug abuse in Alaska have totaled more than $3 billion a year.

The Alaska Public Radio Network reports (http://bit.ly/2mUqhE8) the Alaska Mental Health Trust study says the billion-dollar total is equal to roughly $4,000 per state resident, with alcoholism causing more economic damage than drug abuse. The report released Wednesday was completed by the McDowell Group.

Researchers found that one-third of the economic costs from alcohol use are attributed to lost income for the families and local economies of those who die from alcohol-related causes.

The trust’s legislative liaison, Jeff Jessee, says ensuring there are treatment options available for those struggling with addictions will help cut some of the costs.

