Alaska plane crash victims identified, bodies recovered

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say responders have recovered the bodies of two Aniak residents who were on board a small plane that crashed in the state’s interior.

Troopers say the 62-year-old pilot, Mark Matter, and 63-year-old passenger, Cecilia Matter, died in the crash of the Piper PA-11 at Marvel Dome.

The plane left Aniak Thursday afternoon, headed to the Marvel Creek area. Troopers were notified Friday after the plane failed to return to the village.

The crash site was found Friday at an elevation of about 2,000 feet on the southeast side of Marvel Dome.

Troopers say a National Transportation Safety Board investigator and a trooper responded to the scene Saturday.

Troopers say the bodies have been transported to Anchorage for autopsies by the state medical examiner’s office.

