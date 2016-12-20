Alaska political leaders blast drilling restrictions

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska political leaders are blasting an Obama administration decision Tuesday designating the bulk of U.S.-owned waters in the Arctic Ocean and certain areas in the Atlantic Ocean as indefinitely off limits to future oil and gas leasing.

Gov. Bill Walker called it an unprecedented move that marginalizes the voices of those who call the Arctic home.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Obama is treating the Arctic “like a snow globe,” and said she can’t wait to work with the next administration to reverse the decision.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan called Obama’s decision “an affront to our representative democracy,” while U.S. Rep. Don Young called it “a cowardly move by a lame-duck president.”

Environmental groups hope the ban, despite relying on executive powers, will be difficult for future presidents to reverse.