Alaska pollution regulators gear up for cruise ship season

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The state’s cruise ship pollution monitors say they’re prepared to keep Alaska waters clean as some of the world’s biggest cruise ships are expected to land in Juneau this year carrying a record number of passengers.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2qxUszd) the state cruise ship monitoring program will watch for both air and water pollution. One of the monitors, Ed White, says the team is fully staffed and ready to deal with the increase in cruise traffic.

The state is expecting more than 1 million cruise ship passengers to arrive in Juneau this summer.

Dozens of large cruise ships have filed plans to make more than 500 voyages into Alaska waters. Some ships are permitted to discharge treated wastewater in state waters, while others, including the 4,000-passenger Explorer of the Seas, are not.