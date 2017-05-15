Alaska professor, student to study impact of whale watching
By Toben Shelby
|
May 15, 2017 @ 9:54 AM
http://ria.ru/earth/20140219/995484804.html

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A University of Alaska professor and graduate student are planning to study the impact whale watching has on humpback whales.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2qnp07a ) this summer professor Heidi Pearson and one of her students will see how many whale-watching boats are in an area at once, and how close those boats are getting to the whales.

Some people in the Alaska whale-watching industry say an increasing number of tourist vessels have become a problem, while others say the vessels practices are actually becoming more whale-friendly.

Humpback whale populations in Juneau have increased to historic numbers in recent years, which has brought in more tourist vessels.

A 2015 report had listed whale watching in Juneau as an estimated $35 million industry. About 60 tour boats will work out of the city this year.

Related Content

Petersburg pursues dredging project for south harb...
New airline route to connect Alaska, British Colum...
Alaska Native veterans to receive federal housing ...
Alaska House panel advances tax credit bill rewrit...
Snow plow kills woman walking dog in school parkin...
Anchorage sales tax ordinance in the works
Comments