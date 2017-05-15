Alaska professor, student to study impact of whale watching

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A University of Alaska professor and graduate student are planning to study the impact whale watching has on humpback whales.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2qnp07a ) this summer professor Heidi Pearson and one of her students will see how many whale-watching boats are in an area at once, and how close those boats are getting to the whales.

Some people in the Alaska whale-watching industry say an increasing number of tourist vessels have become a problem, while others say the vessels practices are actually becoming more whale-friendly.

Humpback whale populations in Juneau have increased to historic numbers in recent years, which has brought in more tourist vessels.

A 2015 report had listed whale watching in Juneau as an estimated $35 million industry. About 60 tour boats will work out of the city this year.