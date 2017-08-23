Alaska to provide public voter data if records fee paid

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s lieutenant governor says the state will provide publicly available data to President Donald Trump’s commission investigating alleged voter fraud – for $21.

Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott says the standard fee to obtain a list that includes the names of voters and their political affiliations is $20. There is an additional $1 charge to get that information on a CD.

In a letter this week to the commission, Mallott says the state will provide a CD containing publicly available information requested by the panel upon receipt of that fee.

He says the state will not provide information considered confidential under state law, including a voter’s date of birth, Social Security information and a voter’s residential address if the voter had asked to keep that private.

Mallott oversees elections in Alaska.