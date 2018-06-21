Alaska psychologist indicted on federal child porn charges
By Toben Shelby
Jun 21, 2018 @ 11:13 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 51-year-old Anchorage clinical psychologist has been indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports Russell Cherry is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography distribution and one count of possession.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Wednesday.

An Anchorage attorney for Cherry, Phillip Shanahan, said by email that the defense would have no immediate comment.

Cherry is a partner in an Anchorage neurological practice.

The indictment says Cherry in July 2017 distributed images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Prosecutors say images and videos depicting child exploitation were found on Cherry’s desktop computer in August 2017.

