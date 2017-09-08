Alaska Railbelt utilities seek joint transmission company

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials from six of Alaska’s largest electric utilities are seeking to form a joint transmission company by the end of next year.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports (http://bit.ly/2f9fcJG ) that the officials notified the Regulatory Commission of Alaska last month of their intent to seek internal approval by the end of this year. The Railbelt utilities cover an area from Fairbanks to Homer that is home to the majority of the state’s population.

The utilities could submit a plan to the commission early next year that would make regulatory approval possible by late 2018.

Proponents say the joint operation allows the pooling of transmission lines and resources that spreads the costs of large infrastructure projects. To form the company, the individual utilities will give up control of the transmission lines.

—

Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com