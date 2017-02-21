Alaska reality sues ‘Life Below Zero’ over safety claims

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A star of the Alaska-based reality series “Life Below Zero” is suing the show’s producers, alleging she was hurt while forced to perform dangerous acts in support of false story lines.

KTUU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2m5X3OJ) Monday that the lawsuit against BBC Worldwide Reality Productions and others responsible for the National Geographic Channel series was filed in federal court on behalf of Susan Aikens.

Aikens lives at the Kavik River Camp on Alaska’s North Slope and has appeared on the Emmy-winning show since the first season aired in 2013.

The lawsuit claims Aikens was forced to drive a snowmachine into overflow, badly hurt in the resulting crash and denied a ride from the crash site to a rescue plane.

A spokeswoman for the BBC production company said she hadn’t heard of the lawsuit until contacted by KTUU and couldn’t comment.