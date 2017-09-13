Alaska to release valuable data on seismic testing and wells

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Loads of valuable information about seismic testing and exploratory wells in Alaska is being released to the public, giving scientists data they need to develop theories about geological formations and making possible oil spots known to drilling companies.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported (http://bit.ly/2h2LaaI ) Tuesday that the first of two data sets was released in 2016 and the second is scheduled to go public in the fall. The state started collecting the data in 2003 as part of a tax program created for companies to claim a credit in exchange for turning over seismic information and exploratory well data.

The state agreed to keep the data confidential for ten years.

At least one company is already using the data to plan a drilling operation in Alaska.