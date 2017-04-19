Alaska resident becomes horse association president

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – There’s a new president leading the American Quarter Horse Association, and this time, he’s from Alaska.

The Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2pg6b8k ) Monday that Ralph Seekins is the first Alaska resident to take the reins of the association.

Seekins was elected last month in San Antonio.

He will serve as president of the association until spring when a new person will be elected.

Seekins previously served on the association’s marketing membership committee and public policy committee.

He says the association strives to preserve the American quarter horse breed and stands for the humane treatment of horses.