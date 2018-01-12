Alaska resident surrenders 25 cats to humane society
By Toben Shelby
|
Jan 12, 2018 @ 11:08 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A Juneau humane society has taken in 25 cats from a resident.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports that the resident called the Gastineau Humane Society to come get the cats.

Humane society Executive Director Samantha Blankenship says the house was dirtied with feces. She says staff members suited up and took in the cats on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The humane society will update the cats’ vaccinations, spay or neuter them and microchip them. They hope to begin adopting some out next week.

Blankenship says most of the cats seem healthy and friendly.

She says the humane society deals with these kinds of situations once or twice a year, usually involving cats.

Related Content

Pilot charged in crash inquiry says propeller was ...
Juneau’s shelter for women to open its doors...
Moisture freezing on highways delays Anchorage com...
Bill to open Arctic refuge to drilling advances
Armed Big Lake man killed by troopers when child i...
Land swap for road in Alaska refuge considered aga...
Comments