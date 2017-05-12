Alaska residents fix river bank to prepare for salmon season

By Frank K. from Anchorage, Alaska, USA - Lazily rafting on the Kenai River, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4330210

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) – About 40 people had gathered this week on the banks of the Kenai River to dig trenches and mount willow boughs for habitat restoration.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2prTRT3 ) the Alaska residents got together for a two-day workshop at the Donald E. Giman River Center.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game hosts the free workshops annually to teach people about the best methods for working on and repairing stream banks to provide for fish habitat and passage.

The bank below the River Center is a busy place during the Kenai River’s sockeye salmon run in July. As a result, the bank has been heavily damaged over time, and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly recently accepted a matching grant for the River Center to restore some of the bank before sockeye season begins.