Alaska road extending to west Douglas Island almost complete

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Construction is nearly complete for a gravel road extending from Juneau to the west side of Douglas Island.

KTOO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2rQPzWl ) the City and Borough of Juneau is spending $3 million in grant funding to finish out the “pioneer road” on city property for future development.

Roger Healy, the city’s director of Engineering and Public Works, says the west side of Douglas Island was identified decades ago as a future growth area for Juneau.

Construction on the road is expected to wrap up by the end of summer.

The island’s west coast is largely owned by Goldbelt, the city’s urban Native corporation, so coastal access would have to cross Goldbelt’s land.

Goldbelt has expressed interest in possibly building a port on the island.