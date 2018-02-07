Alaska robbery suspect buries coat but gets caught cold
By Toben Shelby
|
Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:36 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Police in Alaska’s largest city say a man robbed a fast food restaurant and attempted a get-away by burying his coat in fresh snow.

Anchorage police Tuesday morning received a report of a robbery at a Taco Bell.

The suspect wore a black, hooded jacket and a black towel covered his face. He claimed to be carrying a gun, and after demanding money, he fled on foot.

As patrol officers responded, dispatchers took a call of a man taking off his outerwear and burying it in snow three blocks from the restaurant.

The clothing matched what the suspect had worn. Officers followed tracks and spotted a man several blocks away who was not dressed for temperatures in the low 20s.

Police arrested the 34-year-old man. He faces charges including robbery.

Related Content

Kenai officials explore permits for dip net fisher...
Snow instead of bitter cold now forecast for inter...
Police recover suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-ru...
Governor’s budget plan calls for statewide d...
Searchers find Anchorage man missing on hike near ...
Delivery truck drives into Anchor River, spills di...
Comments