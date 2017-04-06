Alaska scientist blames toxins for 2016 puffin die-off

A dapper trio of horned puffins perch along the water at Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. (USFWS)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage-based scientist says paralytic shellfish poisoning is to blame for the deaths of more than 300 puffins that washed up in the Pribilof Islands in the Bering Sea last fall. Ecologist Bruce Wright’s opinion is different from most scientists who believe the puffins died of starvation.

Wright, with the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, believes the puffins and the thousands of common murres that died in the Gulf of Alaska in 2015 were affected by the shellfish poisoning.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports (http://bit.ly/2oKJfuh) warmer ocean water promotes the growth of toxic algal blooms, which can be potentially fatal for animals.

Wright suspects paralytic shellfish poisoning had a role in both bird die-offs because big algal blooms were documented before the birds washed ashore.

He says his hypothesis is important to consider, as the toxins have the potential to transform Pacific Ocean ecosystems.