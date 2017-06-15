Alaska Senate faces decision on state capital budget
By Toben Shelby
|
Jun 15, 2017 @ 9:27 AM
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Senate must decide whether to accept a capital budget that would pay Alaskans a full dividend from the state’s oil-wealth fund.

The House added the dividend amendment Wednesday in passing its rewrite of the budget. Lawmakers have yet to finalize a separate state operating budget.

The special session is scheduled to end Friday. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

To this point, lawmakers have anticipated using Alaska Permanent Fund earnings to help pay for government and initially limiting the size of the dividend, traditionally paid from earnings.

But members of the House majority coalition have been reluctant to limit the dividend if the state doesn’t also overhaul oil tax policies or implement a broad-based tax, issues that have stalled.

Seven coalition members voted against the amendment.

