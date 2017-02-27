Alaska Senate leader: passing a Permanent Fund bill critical

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The majority leader of the Alaska Senate says he will consider this session a success if lawmakers pass the state operating and infrastructure budgets and a bill that allows for structured draws from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund.

Republican Sen. Peter Micciche told reporters Monday that when you add “extreme cuts” or broad-based taxes to the mix, you begin to “politically complicate” matters.

He says the one measure to address the deficit that must pass this year involves structured draws from the earnings of the Alaska Permanent Fund.

Several bills are pending in the Legislature addressing fund earnings.

A version in the House Finance Committee also proposes an income tax, while a version proposed by the Senate Finance Committee seeks to place a new limit on future spending.