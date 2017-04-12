Alaska Senate reshuffles after Dunleavy leaves majority

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A Wasilla Republican who left the Alaska Senate majority over concerns that not enough was being done to curb state spending has lost a committee chairmanship and his seat on the Senate’s budget-writing committee.

A special committee, composed largely of Senate majority leadership, recommended Tuesday that Sen. Mike Dunleavy be replaced on the Senate Finance Committee by Sen. Shelley Hughes, a Palmer Republican.

It also recommended that Sen. Kevin Meyer, an Anchorage Republican, take over for Dunleavy as chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee and that Dunleavy replace Meyer on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Being in the majority confers certain benefits, including staffing levels and committee chairmanships.

Hughes is expected to remain on the education committee but Kodiak Republican Sen. Gary Stevens will replace her as chair.