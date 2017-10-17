Alaska Senate to split session time in Juneau, Anchorage

Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly, right, speaks to reporters next to Sen. Anna MacKinnon during a Senate majority news conference on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Legislature meets next week for its fourth special session this year, but lawmakers don’t plan to spend all their time in Juneau.

Senate President Pete Kelly says after convening the session in the capital city next Monday, the Senate plans to hold hearings in Anchorage on budget and tax issues. He says the Senate will return to Juneau when there’s something to act on.

Gov. Bill Walker called the special session with two items on the agenda: taxes and crime legislation the Senate passed earlier this year.

Walker is likely to face resistance from the Republican-led Senate on his tax bill. Kelly says the idea of taking more money out of the private sector of the economy at this point is concerning and something he does not support.