Alaska senators meet with president, appeal for lands access

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – More than 60 percent of Alaska is owned by the federal government and the state’s two U.S. senators spent an hour with President Donald Trump encouraging him to allow more access to those lands.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she arrived at the meeting Wednesday loaded with maps to emphasize what the state has to offer the rest of the nation.

Murkowski says she used the maps to show how the previous administration limited opportunities for Alaskans.

Murkowski and fellow Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan had ongoing disputes with former President Barack Obama over access issues.

The senators disagreed with the decision to keep Arctic Ocean waters out of the next round of offshore petroleum leasing sales and protested Obama’s push to keep oil rigs out of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.