Alaska sexual abuse suspect fights extradition from Arkansas

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 51-year-old man suspected of sexual abuse over multiple years in a southwest Alaska village is fighting extradition from Arkansas.

Jeffery Jackson faces 76 felony counts, including 28 counts of first-degree sexual assault.

He’s being held on $1 million bail at the White County Jail in Searcy, Arkansas. Online court documents to not list his attorney.

The case stems from incidents in the village of Nightmute.

Alaska State Troopers say a victim in September reported being assaulted as a juvenile. The person reported assaults continued until the person was in the mid-20s.

Troopers after several months of investigation referred charges to the Bethel District Attorney. A grand jury indicted Jackson on March 30.

Troopers with the assistance of U.S. marshals tracked Jackson to Searcy and he was arrested Monday.