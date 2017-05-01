Alaska shooting suspect turns himself in, is charged

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks man has turned himself in after he says he accidentally shot somebody with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Fairbanks Police went to a call Saturday afternoon and found 36-year-old Vernon Smoke with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

About 15 minutes later, police received a call from 37-year-old Adrian Mendizabal saying he accidentally shot Smoke.

Mendizabal had told police he “bartered” for the shotgun a few days prior. He had said he believed Smoke and others were out to get him, so he went to an apartment to confront them and accidentally shot Smoke while thinking the gun was safety locked.

Mendizabal had told police he then ran from the apartment and called 911.

He has been charged with first-degree assault and tampering with evidence.

Smoke underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.