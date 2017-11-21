Alaska special session ends quietly at 30-day mark

In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, people enter the Alaska state Capitol, in Juneau, Alaska, where lawmakers will meet for a special session on taxes and crime legislation. The special session begins Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The special legislative session has ended quietly in Alaska, more than a week after the state Senate called it quits.

The House opted to run the clock out on the session in the hopes the Senate would address concerns on a crime bill that both chambers passed and take up taxes.

Neither happened before the session hit its 30-day limit Tuesday.

Gov. Bill Walker has said he intends to sign the crime bill, despite constitutional concerns flagged by the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska. But he says lawmakers will have to address problems with the bill.

Walker expressed frustration that action wasn’t taken on his wage tax proposal. But Walker spokesman Jonathon Taylor says Walker won’t call another special session before the regular session convenes in January.