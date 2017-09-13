Alaska state representative accused of ethics violation

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska state representative has been accused of ethics violations by the Legislative Ethics Committee.

The Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2wVwJiH ) Tuesday that the Committee claims Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson of North Pole violated two parts of the Ethics Act in January 2014. The Committee claims Wilson produced and sent a postcard about air quality issues to constituents outside her legislative district using state resources and included the return address of an official legislative office on the postcard.

Wilson has long been involved with the subject of air quality in Fairbanks and surrounding areas and has led several ballot measures in an effort to reduce local government control over air quality.

Wilson says she did not use government resources to produce or send the postcards, but did include the return address.