Alaska State Troopers release name of plane crash victim
By Toben Shelby
|
May 30, 2017 @ 9:52 AM

HAINES, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the name of a California man killed in a weekend airplane crash south of Haines, Alaska.

Troopers say the crash Saturday morning killed 29-year-old Stanley Su Quoc Nguyen of Garden Grove, California.

He was a passenger in a plane piloted by 29-year-old David Kunat of Juneau, who also died.

A second passenger, 31-year-old Chan Valentine of Juneau, survived and was transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau.

The crash occurred near Glacier Point about 10 miles south of Haines.

A witness told troopers the Piper PA-30 twin engine airplane took off from an air strip. The airplane made a hard right turn to the east, stalled and struck the ground.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded by boat and private helicopters flew to the scene.

